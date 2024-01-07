The new XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR glasses are targeting Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 buyers

XREAL, the augmented reality glasses maker, already launched the $399 XREAL Air 2 and the $499 XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses back in September. Today, ahead of CES 2024, the company has announced an even more advanced set of AR glasses, the $699 XREAL Air 2 Ultra.

In its press release, XREAL makes no secret of its desire to put the XREAL Air 2 Ultra up against the Meta Quest 3 and the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headsets. Indeed, the company says that the two lenses will offer their wearers Full HD video for each eye. They will also have a field-of-view of 52 degrees along with 42 pixels per degree. XREAL claims these specs are "expected to be higher than Apple Vision Pro."

The XREAL Air 2 Ultra will also support Apple's spatial video tech. The press release states:

People can convert spatial videos captured on iPhone 15 Pro to a regular side-by-side format using third-party iPhone apps, which can be viewed on XREAL Air 2 series glasses. This lets people experience spatial video from their iPhone 15 Pro by using XREAL Air 2 series AR glasses, without the need for an expensive Apple Vision Pro.

The in-frame 3D environment sensors will support both location and mapping to determine the wearer's location in 3D space, according to XREAL. The frames themselves are made of titanium and the glasses weigh just 80 grams. They also have adjustable temples and three nose pad options so owners can make changes so they fit comfortably on the head.

Preorders for the XREAL Air 2 Ultra are live now on the company's website. Shipments of the AR glasses are expected to begin in March. It will also release its latest NRSDK 2.2 tools for developers in March as well.

