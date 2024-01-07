Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Share channel links in Teams and more

It's the first week of a new year, and that means the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site is back in full swing with a number of interesting upcoming new features. We have already reported that the roadmap claims Teams meetings will be added to Android Auto sometime in February, but there are even more future additions that have been listed on the roadmap for the last seven days.

Microsoft Teams: Sharing channel links with others and more

One feature that is coming in February 2024 for all Microsoft Teams users will make it easier to share content with others:

Need to add your colleague to a channel discussion? Copy the link of a private or a shared channel, a channel post or one of its replies and share it with your partner, so they can join the discussion in one click.

Another feature coming in February for PC, Mac and Web users will be helpful for Teams organizers when they need to make a new webinar:

Organizers can schedule a new webinar by duplicating information from an existing scheduled one. This includes duplicating information such as details, presenters, theming, and more. The organizer can also edit and update the information as needed for the new event.

Premium Teams town hall organizers on those same platforms will get another new feature in February that will help others who speak different languages.

Town hall organizers will be able to select the caption languages that will be available to the attendees for translation. Currently the languages are preset for attendees to pick from; now organizers will be able to select the 10 translated languages available to attendees.

There's another Teams town hall feature that's coming in February as well:

Finally, Android and iOS users will get a new feature later in January:

Walkie Talkie, a push-to-talk experience that enables clear and secure voice communication over the cloud, enables teams to communicate instantly on a channel. Through this new functionality, users can now join up to 5 channels in multi-channel mode, easily switch between these preselected channels to listen to incoming transmission or initiate PTT transmissions.

Other Microsoft 365 Roadmap additions: Stream translation features and more

Microsoft Stream, the business-based web streaming service, will get a new transcription translation feature on the web in January:

Make your content more inclusive by creating videos that your coworkers can easily view and understand in their primary language. Transcript translations in Stream (on SharePoint) give you the option to translate the transcript and closed captions of your Stream videos into more than 100 supported languages. To enable translations Admins must first setup billing using an Azure subscription, then they must be enable the feature in the M365 Admin center. Once enabled translations are billed via pay-as-you-go meters.

SharePoint will also be getting font customization features in March on the web, and in June those same SharePoint users will be able to put in custom fonts and themes for their sites.

In July, the new Outlook for Windows will let users add shared mailboxes as accounts. Also, the new To Do app will be available in Outlook in July as well.

Finally, the Microsoft Forms site will get a revamped new user experience in May:

Introducing an upgraded onboarding experience tailored for new Forms users, designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly initiation to the platform. Get started effortlessly with our refreshed interface and streamlined features.

That's our rather extensive look at what's new on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. We will be back in another seven days with another look at updates on the site.