Mark Zuckerberg slams the Apple Vision Pro; says the Meta Quest 3 is the better headset

The Apple Vision Pro launched earlier in February, and reviewers have mostly been positive about Apple's entry in the mixed reality headset space, with some reservations. The only major competition the Vision Pro has is the Meta Quest 3. Today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to offer his own "review" of the Apple Vision Pro, and let's just say he likely won't be invited to Apple CEO Tim Cook's house for dinner anytime soon.

In a video post on his Instagram, Zuckerberg stated that when he got the Vision Pro, he expected that he would compare it to the Meta Quest 3 and find his product to be the better value since the Vision Pro costs $3,499 compared to the $499 price of Meta's headset. However, Zuckerberg then stated that after he tried out the Vision Pro, "I think the Quest is the best product, period."

Yes, you might expect Zuckerberg to say those kinds of statements. However, he does make a number of valid points when comparing the Vision Pro to the Meta Quest 3. One is that while the Vision Pro has a high-resolution display, the Meta Quest 3 has a wider field of view. Zuckerberg also says the Meta Quest 3 is 120 grams lighter than the Vision Pro. He feels that the Quest 3 is more comfortable to place on the head compared to Apple's product.

Overall, Zuckerberg believes the Meta Quest 3 is "better for the vast majority of things" that owners of these kinds of headsets want to use them for compared to the Apple Vision Pro. He also mentions that the Meta Quest 3 supports playing Xbox games. Indeed, the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro models all added support for Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate back In December, a couple of months before the launch of the Vision Pro.

Again, it's not a shock to see Zuckerberg hype up his Meta Quest 3 against the Apple Vision Pro. However, it's important to keep in mind that virtual reality and mixed reality devices are still a niche market and have yet to hit the mainstream like other consumer electronic products have, despite years of trying by some of the biggest names in the industry. We will still have to wait a while to see who might come up on top in this race.