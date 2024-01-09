When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Asus reveals the latest version of the Zenbook Duo notebook with twin 14-inch OLED displays

Asus has released a notebook with two displays in the past under the Zenbook Duo name. They included versions with a larger primary display and a smaller secondary screen above the keyboard. This year, as part of its CES 2024 lineup of notebooks, Asus has a new version of the Zenbook Duo laptop, and this time the design has changed.

As Asus reveals on its website, the 2024 edition of the Zenbook Pro has two 14-inch OLED screens, each. You will be able to buy them either in a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate or with a higher 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As you might expect, the keyboard in this new version is detachable. That will allow the Zenbook Duo to have a number of different positions. It can be used as a typical notebook, hiding the second screen, or you can use both screens with and without the keyboard. The displays have a kickstand that can be set up so they stand on a table so you can work with a keyboard similar to a desktop PC. You could even just lay the displays flat in a "sharing" mode.

The 3.64 pound notebook will have Intel's new Core Ultra processors inside, along with up to up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 75Wh battery. There's no word on how long the battery will last on a single charge. Ports will include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB port, an HDMI out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to The Verge, the Asus Zenbook Duo will be released sometime near the end of January in the UK with a starting price of £1,699.99. There's no word yet when the notebook will launch in the US, nor is there a price tag.

