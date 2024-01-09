Asus reveals the latest version of the Zenbook Duo notebook with twin 14-inch OLED displays

Asus has released a notebook with two displays in the past under the Zenbook Duo name. They included versions with a larger primary display and a smaller secondary screen above the keyboard. This year, as part of its CES 2024 lineup of notebooks, Asus has a new version of the Zenbook Duo laptop, and this time the design has changed.

As Asus reveals on its website, the 2024 edition of the Zenbook Pro has two 14-inch OLED screens, each. You will be able to buy them either in a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate or with a higher 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As you might expect, the keyboard in this new version is detachable. That will allow the Zenbook Duo to have a number of different positions. It can be used as a typical notebook, hiding the second screen, or you can use both screens with and without the keyboard. The displays have a kickstand that can be set up so they stand on a table so you can work with a keyboard similar to a desktop PC. You could even just lay the displays flat in a "sharing" mode.

The 3.64 pound notebook will have Intel's new Core Ultra processors inside, along with up to up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 75Wh battery. There's no word on how long the battery will last on a single charge. Ports will include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB port, an HDMI out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to The Verge, the Asus Zenbook Duo will be released sometime near the end of January in the UK with a starting price of £1,699.99. There's no word yet when the notebook will launch in the US, nor is there a price tag.