The OnePlus PC mechanical keyboard goes on sale July 26 starting at $219

A few months ago, the smartphone company OnePlus surprised many people when it announced it was going to create and sell a PC mechanical keyboard. Today, it was revealed that the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will finally go on sale in the US and Canada on July 26 for the starting price of $219.

That starting price is for the Winter Bonfire edition, which has an overall dark gray color. It included PBT keycaps, with optimized tactile switches. The other version is the Summer Breeze edition. It is light gray, but its keycaps are made of a marble-mallow material. OnePlus says:

Typically adopted in tactile-optimized products, such as wristbands and charging cables, the Marble-mallow rewrites the rules for keyboards. From the first press, experience flawlessly smooth typing paired with a superior tactile response designed to last.

You will have to pay a bit more for the Summer Breeze version, as it will cost $239.

Both models of the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will support hot-swappable switches for more customization options. OnePlus says:

Open-source firmware like QMK and VIA allows for real-time control without reflashing firmware. From customizing RGB lighting effects to remapping keys, unlocking the keyboard's full potential has never been easier.

In addition, the 81-key keyboard includes a rotary dial on the top right corner for some extra customization. The company added some more info on what it will be like to actually type on the keyboard:

The gasket design ensures a precisely calibrated yet softer actuation paired with a satisfying sound. The specialized double gasket amplifies this experience even more. With this dedicated feature, typing is transformed to deliver all-day comfort seamlessly optimized for working or gaming.

While the official on-sale date for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is July 26, you can go to the company's official website and type in your email to be notified of a special early invite to buy the keyboard. That should begin on Tuesday, July 18.