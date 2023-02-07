OnePlus made a mechanical keyboard that can sit vertical when you are not using it

Along with today's expected announcement of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad, the company announced a bit of a surprise product: a PC mechanical keyboard, the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro.

The keyboard is made in collaboration with the mechanical keyboard company Keychron. It includes 81 keys (hence the name) put inside an aluminum body. The keys themselves use a thermoplastic material that is supposed to create "a soft bounce in each press", according to OnePlus. There's also a crystal-clear knob on the top right corner of the keyboard with customizable actions, including one that lets you turn off those pesky notifications when you are gaming. The keyboard can be used wirelessly with its 4,000mAh battery, or you can connect it to your PC with a USB cord.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will support keyboard remapping with many open source software apps. It will also have some RGB lighting on the back of the keys. You can switch between macOS and Windows keyboard layouts as well with a special hardware switch. It's also compatible with Linux, iOS, and Android devices. You can even use the keyboard's included stand to place it in a vertical position. This was made so you can use the saved desk space for other things when you are not using the keyboard.

There will be two versions of the keyboard sold. One will be dark grey in color with red colors for Esc and Enter keys, with optimized tactile switches. The other will be light grey in color with blue Esc and Enter, and linear switch keys. The switches as well as the keycaps are hot-swappable. There's no word on what the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will cost, but we expect it to be pricey. Pre-orders will begin sometime in April, but so far we don't know where the keyboard will be sold.

Source: OnePlus via CNET