AI to build websites with a new tool from Wix

The website creation company, Wix, which allows anyone to make a site without coding skills, has announced a new AI tool for building websites. The company said you can tell the tool what you want from the website and it’ll generate something unique and tailor-made to your needs.

The AI Site Generator is pretty comprehensive as it builds the homepage and all the inner pages with text, images, Stores, Bookings, Events and more. Of course, the output won’t be perfect, so you can still edit the website that has been generated for you afterwards to make it fit your needs.

Commenting on the new tool, Wix CEO Avishai Abrahami said:

‘We are fully committed to bringing our users fully-integrated innovations, such as the AI Site Generator, that have excellent user experiences to ultimately drive forward the next generation of website creation.’ ‘These new tools leverage the strength and dedication of our Data Science team, who have been leaders in integrating the power of AI and delivering it directly to Wix users. We're on the edge of something truly amazing, and we will keep advancing our offerings as AI technology progresses to enable users to grow their businesses and have success with more efficiency and creativity than ever before.’

Aside from the AI Site Generator, Wix has developed other AI tools for its customers to use including:

Web Creation: AI Text Creator combines Wix's deep knowledge of site creation with ChatGPT to give users the ability to generate high-quality, personalized content for particular sections of a website including tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs.

combines Wix's deep knowledge of site creation with ChatGPT to give users the ability to generate high-quality, personalized content for particular sections of a website including tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs. AI Template Text Creator creates all the text for a new website. After choosing a ready-made template and inputting a brief description of the site, the tool generates unique textual content for the entire site, including the homepage and the inner pages.

creates all the text for a new website. After choosing a ready-made template and inputting a brief description of the site, the tool generates unique textual content for the entire site, including the homepage and the inner pages. AI Domain Generator helps users choose the perfect name for their brand from different options of unique, catchy, and relevant domain names. Design: Alternative Layouts tool helps users redesign layouts within their website in a single click.

tool helps users redesign layouts within their website in a single click. AI Image Creator enables users to simply describe the image they want and a unique image is generated.

enables users to simply describe the image they want and a unique image is generated. Auto Background Removal and the Auto Enhance tools refine photos and upgrade their quality to match the look and feel sought for a website.

and the Auto Enhance tools refine photos and upgrade their quality to match the look and feel sought for a website. Auto-Generated Trailer tool quickly transforms video files into professional-looking trailers. eCommerce: Product Descriptions make it simple to describe eCommerce products almost instantly.

make it simple to describe eCommerce products almost instantly. Product Recommendations is used to present customers with relevant products they might be interested in purchasing to improve sales.

Abrahami said that the current AI revolution is just at the beginning and over the next few years he believes we’ll see the technology open ‘many opportunities’ for allowing people to make their Wix websites better.

Source: Wix