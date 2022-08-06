The "Video Clip" feature for Teams is coming soon

At Inspire 2022, Microsoft announced a new "Video clip" feature for Teams alongside Excel Live and Viva Engage. However, it didn't bother to let us know when users would be able to use it. But now, thanks to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, we at least know which month Microsoft is targeting to bring the short video capability to Teams.

As per details provided on the Roadmap page, Microsoft will introduce the ability to create and view short video messages to Teams next month. It has also clarified that Teams users across all platforms, including Desktop, Web, Android, Mac, and iOS, can benefit from Video clip.

For those who don't know, Video clip in Teams is meant to let you create short video messages to add more meaning to your conversations. It is currently not clear how short the videos will be, but they should not be more than a minute or two. Once the video is recorded, you can also review it before sending it to the other person.

Besides Video clip, Microsoft will also introduce the ability to assign seats to participants next month. However, it will be limited to PCs and Mac computers. We are hoping Microsoft will add more such useful capabilities next month to make hybrid work easier. Meanwhile, you can check out all the features it added to Teams in July here.

Source: Microsoft