Samsung may abandon the Galaxy S25 Plus model to simplify flagship lineup

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series next year. However, leaks about the flagship lineup have already started pouring in. Earlier, it was reported that the standard Galaxy S25 would come with the same battery specifications as the Galaxy S24.

Then a leak suggested that Samsung is going to upgrade at least three of the four cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the rumored camera specifications, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack a 200MP camera with a new ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

The ultrawide camera is rumored to be the 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which would bump the camera resolution to 50MP. For the 3x telephoto camera, Samsung is rumored to bring a new 1/3" ISOCELL sensor. It is also rumored that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor to be used in the Galaxy S25 series could bring AI upscaling for games.

In all these leaks, one thing is common, no mention of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus model. And if the latest report by Android Headlines is to be believed, then Samsung might have already gone ahead with the plan to ditch the Plus model, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. This is speculated to be done to simplify the flagship lineup.

According to the report, folks at Android Headlines spotted Samsung working on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The latter is expected to be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra. Interestingly, the source failed to find any evidence of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in the database. This could mean that it is time for us to bid adieu to the Plus model in Samsung's flagship S-series.

As per the report, the Galaxy S25 is available with model number SM-S931B/DS in the IMEI database, while the S25 Ultra appears with SM-S938B, SM-S938U, SM-S938N, and SM-S9380 model numbers. where the letter "B" stands for Global, "U" for USA, and "N" for South Korea.

The exact reason why Samsung might have ditched the Plus model isn't clear at the moment. In fact, there isn't any concrete evidence that suggests that there will not be a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus model. So, we suggest you take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Source: Android Headlines