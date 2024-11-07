Galaxy S25 series online exclusive colors leaked, 'sparkling' colors aren't that sparkling

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year. There are also rumors of a Galaxy S25 Slim being added to the lineup a few months later after the launch of the flagship series.

Previously, new color options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra were revealed, hinting that next year's top-of-the-line flagship will be available in black, green, silver, and blue shades. Now, display analyst Ross Young, on social media platform X, has shared a list of some new colors, speculated to be the online exclusive colors for the entire S25 lineup.

As per Young, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will be available in three additional colors: Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Black. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also supposedly get three new online exclusive colors: Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink/Silver.

These colors are said to be online-only colors, since Young claims they will be available in fewer quantities. It is a Samsung tradition to launch a few online exclusive colors. There is another leak regarding the 'sparkling' colors, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are tipped to launch in.

Apparently, a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will launch in some new 'sparkling' color options: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue, and Sparkling Green. The Plus model is rumored to get an additional Midnight Black color.

Leakster Tarun Vats on X, has shared an image of the Sparkling Green and Sparkling Blue colorways for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. However, as per the image, the colors don't look sparkling at all. Instead, the colors look faded, with the sparkle seemingly only in the name.

We expect the online exclusive colors to be more vibrant and eye catching. Let us know in the comments below, what do you prefer, muted or vibrant colors on a phone.