This is how the new colors on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could look like

image viaTechnizoConcept

Last month, the standard color options of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, slated to launch early next year, were revealed. Recently, more colors of the device were leaked, hinting they will be available in limited quantities as online exclusive colors.

Cut to now, we have some concept images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, courtesy of leakster TechnizoConcept. The leakster has shown the flagship phone in multiple shades, giving us a hint at how the color options may look on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Based on the images shared on social media platform X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shown in four colors: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Silver. Interestingly, the Titanium Green color, which is rumored to be a standard color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is missing from the leaked image set.

Speaking of the colors, the Titanium Blue shade is highlighted prominently and is shown to have a slight violet hue to it. The frame on all colors may feature the natural titanium color shade. Moreover, the Titanium Gray option could be the signature color of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Gallery: Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images

Another interesting detail that can be derived from the concept images is the camera rings on the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra look reminiscent of those on the Galaxy Z Fold6, corroborating a previous leak with the same claim. The phone also appears thinner and has minimal bezels around the display.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was recently spotted on Geekbench with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone achieved impressive benchmark scores, and is expected to improve with further optimizations before its official release. Samsung is also rumored to add a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, to the Galaxy S25 series, a few months after the lineup's launch.