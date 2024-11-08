Spotify and Apple Music makes it easier to post tracks on TikTok

According to a new announcement by TikTok, music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music have added a new "Share to TikTok" feature. Using this feature, Spotify and Apple Music users can easily share songs, playlists, audiobooks, and more directly on the video platform.

This feature is similar to how music streaming platforms can directly share songs on Instagram Stories. TikTok lets you choose whether you would like to share a Spotify track as a photo, video, or a Story post. Viewers can click on the song, navigate to the respective song-sharing platform and listen to songs on their devices.

TikTok said;

'Share to TikTok' gives users of music streaming services (DSPs) the ability to share their favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks to TikTok, directly from the DSPs' share menus. Users can choose to share their favourite content in two different ways: Users can post to the TikTok Feed (FYP or Stories) by sharing tracks, albums, playlists, podcasts, or audiobooks using TikTok’s popular green screen feature or Photo Mode.

DMs via TikTok Messages allow users to send friends their favorite Spotify music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Previously, if you wished to share a playlist on TikTok, you had to send a link via message or post the link in the comments section. TikTok also made it difficult to navigate outside the app, as pasted links were not clickable. Do note that Spotify has also announced the same music-sharing integration for Instagram as well.

TikTok is a popular platform for discovering and sharing audio, however, the company recently announced that it will be winding up its TikTok Music platform later this month, a service that never launched in the US. Canada has also directed TikTok to shut down its domestic operations, but people in the country can continue to use TikTok without any restrictions.