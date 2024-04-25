Latest Reddit mobile app update will get you into the comments section even quicker

Reddit has updated its Android and iOS apps to help users get a better commenting experience. The update includes instant comment loading, keeping the post context accessible while reading comments, and consistent conversation navigation across post types.

The first enhancement you’ll see in this update is the speed with which comments load. If the user clicks the comments button of a post on the homepage, they will be taken directly to the top of the comments making it easier to get into the discussion.

Next up is the ability to keep the post context in view while reading the comments thanks to a collapsible bar at the top of the discussion. This bar will be shown if you go to the post page and scroll down to the comments. Tapping on the bar will enlarge the post for a closer look.

Finally, Reddit now has consistent conversations no matter the post type. In the new update, you will experience a new unified media player, immersive transitions, and consistent gestures. To get to the conversations, just swipe up, to reach new content, just swipe left.

Reddit said that it had been working with Redditors to test out these changes to find out what works and what doesn’t. By working with the community to introduce new changes, it could mean that there is less push back from users after changes are deployed.

If you cast your mind back to the start of the 2010’s Digg, a spiritual predecessor to Reddit, introduced a major overhaul of its website which really damaged its reputation and led to a user exodus. This is why Reddit has to be careful about introducing changes and ensure they’re popular with the community first.

Reddit has also announced this week that in the coming years it plans to invest in advertising and organic shopping solutions opening up more opportunities for ecommerce brands. Ads in its platform could help it increase revenues and make it more attractive to investors now that its stocks are public.

Source: Reddit