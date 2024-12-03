Threads will soon make it easier to refine your searches by profile and date range

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that its social media platform Threads, could soon let users customize their default feed. Following the update, Threads﻿ users will have the option to choose between algorithm-based "For You" feed, the chronological "Following" feed, or select a custom feed. These changes seem to be aimed at making Threads as a stronger alternative to X (formerly Twitter), especially since competitors like Bluesky have been gaining significant momentum.

Now, another feature is incoming for Threads that aims at offering users granular controls to refine their searches. According to an official post on Threads, the official handle announced that a new search tool will soon be available on the platform that will bring two new search filters: profile and date range. Using these﻿ tools, Threads users can narrow down their searches from a specific profile within a particular timeframe, making it easier to locate relevant content.

In order to access the new search tool, users simply need to head over to the menu on the right-side of the search bar. Here, they will be able to choose search filters to include a specific profile and a date ranges or even combine these search filters with specific keywords to locate the exact content they are looking for. It is a much-needed function for social media users, as the option to refine searches based on specific date ranges, people and more, has already proven to be valuable for users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

As of now, the feature isn't live to any user, but a global rollout is set to begin in the coming weeks, and all users will have access to the new Threads search tools gradually. Meanwhile, Threads also gained the option to let users view videos in landscape. However, the feature seems to be limited to iOS users and Android users are left waiting.