You can now watch videos in landscape on Threads, at least on iOS

Threads, Meta's Instagram-linked app, has added a long-awaited feature: you can now watch videos and images in landscape mode, at least on iOS. This was confirmed when @limannje posted on Threads, "What?!???!! You can watch videos and pictures in landscape mode on threads. Finally!" to which the official Threads account responded with a playful, "You found it!"

For now, this feature seems to be exclusive to iOS. Android users are left waiting, as no similar update has been spotted on their version of the app. Given Threads’ rapid rollout of features since its July 2023 launch, Android support may not be far off.

Meta launched Threads as a direct competitor to X (formerly Twitter), attracting over 10 million users within the first seven hours. While the app was praised for its integration with Instagram and user-friendly features, its growth has slowed after an initial boom, with active users stabilizing below Meta’s projections. The platform faces stiff competition from other rivals like Bluesky and Mastodon but continues evolving to keep users engaged.

Threads has made several updates since launch, including adding a web app, scheduling features, and drafts for creators. Metrics and insights for businesses and creators have also rolled out, and the app recently announced Custom Feeds, letting you tailor your experience by filtering content based on specific topics or interests. Despite these efforts, the app still lacks features like direct messaging, limiting its appeal to some users.

Threads has been a mixed bag compared to its competitors. While its seamless connection to Instagram makes it easy to onboard users, some of Meta’s typical limitations—like algorithm-heavy feeds and privacy concerns—persist. Nonetheless, its rapid development cycle is promising, especially with Meta showing a commitment to enhancing user experience. The new landscape mode on iOS is just one of many updates aimed at addressing user feedback.