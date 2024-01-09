Threads is finally letting users see search results reverse chronologically

The social media app Threads by Meta has introduced a recent update. Now, users can see their search results in reverse chronological order. This means the app will show the newest posts first and then the older ones.

This feature is a surprise as Instagram Head Adam Mosseri initially rejected the idea of chronological sorting. Back in December 2023, a user asked Mosseri if search results in Threads could be ordered chronologically.

To that, Mosseri replied that the sorting could lead to more spam on the platform. Users could abuse the search results by spamming posts in search. Also, if the platform tried to filter such posts out, they could be accused of censorship.

However today, 9To5Mac has reported and confirmed that Threads has added reverse chronological ordering.

Now, with the filter, users can see the most recent posts in their search results. It also applies to posts that are in tags. The ‘tags’ feature was also a recent addition to the platform that is similar to hashtags on Instagram or X, however, it comes without the ‘hash’ symbol and is limited to one tag per post.

To access the reverse chronological filter, users must update their Threads application. Then, when they are searching for a keyword or scrolling through posts in tags they will see a three-dot button at the top of their screen.

After clicking that button, users can select the “Top” and “Latest” options to sort their posts in reverse chronological order.

This setting will also be applied to other search features as well. So, if a user has applied the filter on posts in search, the search results will also show the latest posts first.

Unfortunately for Android users, the capability is accessible only by iOS users at the moment. However, we could see the feature get extended to other individuals.

In December 2023, we also saw Meta expand its Threads app in the EU. It was, initially, set to launch in July 2023 but was delayed due to political reasons.

Source: 9To5Mac