Truth Social app can't get on Google Play Store due to its inadequate moderation policies

Truth Social, the social media platform created and endorsed by Trump Media and Technology Group, isn’t available on the Google Play Store. Nearly half of the smartphones in the US are not able to download the app.

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, has not yet approved the Truth Social app for distribution via the Google Play Store, confirmed a spokesperson from the company.

When asked about the absence of the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store, the social media platform’s CEO, Devin Nunes, said the decision is up to Google. Last week, he implied it was Google, and not Truth Social’s policies, which were preventing the app’s distribution:

When are we going to be available on Android? Well, look, that’s up to the Google Play store. We’re waiting on them to approve us, I don’t know what’s taking so long. It sure would be nice if they would approve us.

Speaking about policies, Google claims the app lacks effective systems for moderating and prohibiting specific user-generated content, such as physical threats and incitement to violence. Simply put, Truth Social violates the store’s terms of service, claimed Google:

On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play.

Google will not allow the Truth Social app to go live on the Play Store until the content issues are addressed. The platform has acknowledged Google’s concerns and added that it is working on addressing these issues. The search giant has further stated that it had clearly communicated the alleged violations and even included steps to address them.

Truth Social was created and promoted as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban is strongly believed to be the reason behind the platform’s creation. Incidentally, Truth Social has been live on the Apple App Store since February this year.

Source: Axios