AMD Ryzen 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K unable to K.O. each other in leaked Geekbench score

Last night, AMD announced its latest desktop CPUs in the form of the Ryzen 7000 series powered by the new Zen 4 micro-architecture. The release is headlined by the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, which is a 16 core 32 thread part priced at $699. According to AMD, the new top Ryzen SKU is more than 60% faster than Intel's current best, the Core i9-12900K (if we don't consider the overclocked 12900KS).

However, while that is indeed impressive, it must be noted that the 12900K was at a thread disadvantage with 24 threads in total and is also a year old at this point. The real test of the Ryzen 7000 series chips is against Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-S desktop processors which are launching starting next month according to the latest leaked information.

As such, for those wondering how the two top dogs, the Ryzen 9 7950X and the Intel Core i9-13900K will stack up against each other, a leaked Geekbench score today sheds light on the matter. And enthusiasts and fans from both Red and Blue camps will be pleased to see the result. That's because the two CPUs are essentially at stalemate, as the scores are basically a tie.

As you can see in the image above, both CPUs scored around ~2,200 single threaded points while in the multithreaded test, the score is a little above 24,000. While it is a narrow win for the AMD CPU here, it too small a margin to call a victory.

This is not the only 13900K Geekbench result as some have even dug up scores of over 26,000 points. However, it must be noted that they could be a bit inflated due to the CPU running at around 5.7-5.8GHz on all eight P-cores, suggesting that the 350W Extreme Performance mode may have been utilized.

Via: Benchleaks (Twitter), Sebastian Castellanos (Twitter)