Twitter is back up after a major outage caused by its APIs [Update]

Update: Twitter now says everything should be back online.

Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us! https://t.co/JXTllrv0k0 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

Original story is below:

If you are having issues with connecting with Twitter today, it's not just you. The social network is having a major outage that's affecting many of its users.

Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 6, 2023

PCWorld says that Twitter's APIs started failing earlier today. Some users were unable to bring up images, and links in posts were not working as well In a post, Twitter didn't offer much in the way of information, saying:

The Servicesdown page shows that reports about Tweetdeck being down are still coming in. There's no timeline for when this issue might be fully resolved. However, some images and links have started to work again. We will update this post when we learn more.