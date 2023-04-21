Xbox and Game Bar on Windows gamers can no longer share game uploads to Twitter

It's now going to be a bit harder to quickly show your cool gameplay clips on Twitter if you are an Xbox or Windows gamer. Microsoft has confirmed that the ability to press one button to share the last 30 seconds of gameplay to Twitter has been disabled for its Xbox consoles, along with users of the Game Bar for Windows.

We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS. — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

Microsoft confirmed this feature was shut down when asked by a gamer on, ironically, its Xbox Twitter account (via Windows Central). The post did add, "You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS."

The post didn't go into detail on why Microsoft made this move, but it's not hard to put two and two together on this "mystery". Twitter recently announced it would no longer offer its API for free to large businesses. It's now charging a fee of at least $42,000 a month for the use of its API. Microsoft likely doesn't feel it wants to pay Twitter for that feature.

Earlier this week, Microsoft Advertising announced it will no longer support Twitter starting April 25. That led Twitter's CEO Elon Musk, to threaten Microsoft with a lawsuit, as he made a vague and unproven claim that Microsoft "trained illegally using Twitter data."

Source: Xbox on Twitter via Windows Central