ViewSonic's “Designed for Xbox" X2-4K short throw projector launches in July for $1,599.99

Back in March, ViewSonic announced it would release two projectors that have been certified as "Designed for Xbox" by Microsoft. This week, ViewSonic revealed the first of the two projectors, the X2-4K, would launch in July for the price of $1599.99.

The X2-4K model is the short-throw projector version, designed to be placed on a table or stand a few inches below and out from a projector screen. ViewSonic's press release states how the company worked with Microsoft to make the projector work well with the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The Xbox Series X|S consoles can use HDMI Consumer Electronics Control [CEC] to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices. CEC allows the user to operate, via controller and from the comfort of their couch, the X2-4K power on/off, and volume. This works on any of the current gaming consoles with HDMI and CEC functionality and is certified CEC compatible by the team at Xbox.

The projector can handle 4K resolution for games and other video content at a 60Hz refresh rate on up to a 100 inch screen. It can also handle native 1440p resolution at a 120 Hz rate for Xbox console games. Here are some more details on the projector's specs:

2,900 LED lumens of brightness; 4.2ms ultra-fast response time; 240Hz maximum refresh rate

TÜV SÜD's Low Blue Light certification: certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.

Integrated dual Harman Kardon speakers

0.69-0.83 short-throw lens; horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities

Up to 60,000 hour estimated usable light source life, equal to one movie per day for life.

ViewSonic also announced the X1-4K Xbox projector in March, which is designed to be mounted on a ceiling. There's no word yet on when that model will go on sale or how much it will cost.