ViewSonic announces first projectors with the 'Designed for Xbox' label

Viewsonic X1-4K Projector

ViewSonic has become the first hardware company to announce a projector that carries the 'Designed for Xbox' label, and it has revealed two at the same time. The Designed for Xbox branding was unveiled in September 2020 as a certification program for accessories made in collaboration with Microsoft to ensure compatibility with Xbox consoles.

Both the X1-4K and the X2-4K projectors provide 4K UHD visuals which display a large screen size up to 100" and also includes Harman Kardon speakers which provide what it describes as 'theatre-level' sound.

Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector and LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic, has said the following.

ViewSonic has been striving to innovate our solutions with a user-centric mindset and provide the utmost audiovisual enjoyment. Besides being the world's first projector brand to receive low blue light certification by TÜV SÜD for eye protection, we are now also introducing the first "Designed for Xbox" projector solution in the industry. "We're pleased to partner with Microsoft to bring the best gaming experience to all Xbox gamers with our latest X series LED projectors. We will continue to innovate our projector solutions to elevate the home entertainment experience for all."

Viewsonic X2-4K Projector

Both devices come in a black and green colour, echoing the Xbox design language and making it clear that these projectors are for Xbox gamers. They also include Xbox-exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations, as well as a 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and 240Hz refresh rate.

The key difference between the two pieces of hardware is that the X1-4K is a standard throw ratio projector, primarily intended for ceiling-mounted installations, while the X2-4K is a short throw device designed for placement on a coffee table or similar to project a 100" display from only 1.5 m away.

The two devices will become available to order in Q2 "2022" (likely a typo in the press release), but UK retailer Visunext has the availability set for April 2023 with no pricing structure announced at this time.