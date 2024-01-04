Larian is "in discussion with Microsoft" about Xbox Baldur's Gate 3 content upload bans

Larian's award-winning and critically acclaimed D&D-based RPG Baldur's Gate 3 launched for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles a little less than a month ago. However, the launch has not gone completely smoothly for Xbox players since the release.

For the past month, some Xbox gamers have seen their save games in Baldur's Gate 3 mysteriously disappear. The bug has yet to be fixed by Microsoft, although Larian recently added a new workaround for this issue on its own.

Now there's another issue that has gotten some online attention. Some Xbox players, when they try to save and upload game clips of Baldur's Gate 3 that have mature content have received long bans from Microsoft.

One Reddit user, "Daddy-Vegas", stated he uploaded three clips from the game showing some of its adult gameplay, and received three separate Xbox suspensions that will keep him from playing online for over a year.

It's a bit of a Catch-22, as Microsoft does allow games like Baldur's Gate 3 to be published for its Xbox platform and contain mature subject matter, but if players capture and upload that content to an Xbox server to be shared, the player runs the risk of being banned.

This week, Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He stated the studio has seen the reports of Xbox players getting banned for uploading "gameplay content" from Baldur's Gate 3. He added, "We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool."

We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool. pic.twitter.com/FNviQnX8Oh — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) January 3, 2024

It will be interesting to see if these discussions between Larian and Microsoft result in a relaxing of Microsoft's Xbox moderation rules.