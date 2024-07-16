Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora offers free trial on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

The open world action-adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can now be played free of cost via a limited time trial on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It is a five-hour-long trial where one can experience the opening quest, The Aranahe Clan.

The demo will be free to download through both PlayStation and Xbox Stores from July 16 through July 28. If they purchase the full game on any of the supported platforms, players can continue precisely where they became off in the free trial thanks to cross-progression. Save data and all progress you make inside that time will be retained.

Note that it will need both an active internet connection and active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) subscription.

Enjoy a Free Trial of Avatar: Frontiers Pandora on PlayStation 5 and Xbox from now until July 28th!



Dive into the breathtaking world of #AvatarFrontiers pic.twitter.com/TG4LXPsDR0 — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) July 16, 2024

According to Ubisoft, in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will join the lush world of Pandora as a Na'vi, reacquainted with your long-lost Na'vi heritage fifteen years after humans were driven off the planet. You will have to join forces with the local clans and fight to protect Pandora from exploitation by the RDA corporation. The game will carry an original story and introduce new types of lethal wildlife to encounter in the expansive seamless open zones.

The free trial is good opportunity for gamers to check out this next-gen incarnation of Pandora before buying it. Ubisoft promises more content to be released for those continuing for more in this experience after the trial period concludes.

In other news, Microsoft announced 5 new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout July. Kicking things off today, subscribers can download the pixel platformer Magical Delicacy and the multiplayer coop title Flock. Another two Day One launches drop into service on the July 18. These are action RPG Flintlock: Siege of Dawn and Dungeons of Hinterberg.