Leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera UI suggests it may still max out at 30x zoom

Ahead of their official debut at the Pixel Hardware event on August 13, leaks about the Pixel 9 series have been pouring in left, right, and center. The Pixel 9 has already been spotted a couple of times in pink color, giving us a good look at the design.

Recently, the FCC and REL certifications that the Pixel 9 series picked up confirmed their monikers. The European pricing of the entire Pixel 9 lineup has also surfaced, along with the new color options it'll be available in.

Now, a video shared by PixoPhone on YouTube, which earlier leaked a comparison video of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, shows us the old Google Camera UI of the alleged Pixel 9 Pro XL in action.

video via PixoPhone

According to the video, the Google Camera app on the alleged Pixel 9 Pro XL has the default steps for 0.5x for ultrawide, 1x for the main camera, 2x for a sensor crop, and 5x for the telephoto camera. However, when manually zoomed in, the video shows that the Pixel 9 Pro XL camera allegedly maxes out at 30x zoom, similar to the previous generation of Pixel.

Interestingly, the old Google Camera app shown off in the video suggests that the phone was probably running an older version of the camera app, which was replaced last year. This is because the sliders for brightness, contrast, and saturation can be seen as overlays on the viewfinder in the video.

However, if the alleged Pixel 9 Pro is running an older version of the Camera app, it opens the possibility that Google may bring in some AI powers and unlock more features, especially zoom. We will get all our answers at the launch event on August 13, which will be held in Mountain View, California, at 9:00 AM PT.