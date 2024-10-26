WhatsApp spotted working on QR codes for channels

WhatsApp is building another feature for Channels to improve user experience and make channels easier to discover. The instant messaging app is working on QR codes for channels, allowing users to scan these codes and join a channel.

WABetaInfo spotted the unreleased feature in the freshly baked WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.20, adding that it's not available to beta testers yet. The QR code can be shown to anyone to scan instead of sending a link via message to get information about a channel.

WhatsApp is no stranger to QR codes and leverages them in multiple places across the app. It already allows users to share their accounts through QR codes, and they can also sign in to WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code displayed on their desktop screen.

The alternative sharing method can open new doors for channel admins who want to increase channel traction. For instance, WhatsApp channel QR codes can be displayed at events and meetups, where numerous attendees can scan them with their phones to access and follow the channel quickly.

These QR codes can also be printed on retail boxes for different products or installed at shop checkout counters. For the unversed, WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature back in 2023, and it has made several improvements since then.

While QR codes for channels are due for a future release, the instant messaging platform is also readying other features. It was reported that WhatsApp is working on a channel analytics section for Android and iOS to give admins better insights about user engagement.

WhatsApp's new contact syncing experience now lets users save contacts directly to WhatsApp. The instant messaging app may soon let you create and share sticker packs, and it's working to upgrade Meta AI to remember details you share with it.

Source and image: WABetaInfo