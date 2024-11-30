WhatsApp starts testing channel QR codes on iPhone and Android

Image by Pixabay via Pexels

WhatsApp has started testing a feature to improve channel sharing and discovery experience on its instant messaging platform. The feature makes it easier to view and follow new channels on WhatsApp with the help of QR codes.

WABetaInfo, which regularly tracks unreleased WhatsApp features, reports that the channel QR code feature is now available to some testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.24.10.76 and WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.25.7, respectively.

The feature allows channel admins to generate QR codes for their channels in sharing options on the channel info screen. The end user simply needs to scan the code to view and follow the channel if they want to.

WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature last year as an instrument for admins to have one-way communication with their audience. The company has been adding more options since then, and the channel QR code feature was reported to be in development at least since October.

WhatsApp Channels can be used to share updates about a particular topic or as a medium for businesses to share upcoming deals, offers, or alerts. For instance, a coffee shop can put up its channel QR code so customers can know about the latest espresso on sale. Channel QR codes can be printed on marketing materials or installed at meetups and events to share important information with the attendees.

For reference, WhatsApp lets you share your account's QR code, which others can scan to add you as a contact. Speaking of sharing, the instant messaging app is also testing the ability to add custom messages to forwarded content when sharing it with others.

WhatsApp is expected to borrow a feature from Instagram that lets you create interactive challenges within Status updates. Furthermore, it's testing a new minimal light theme on Android, the ability to delete preset chat filters and an anti-spam feature that lets you unsubscribe from certain messages.

Source and image: WABetaInfo