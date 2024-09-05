WhatsApp to soon let you view status updates directly from the viewer list

In the latest Android beta, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new feature that allows users to view status updates from their contacts directly from the viewer list. This feature provides an easy way to access the status updates.

It is currently available to some beta testers on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.19.4, available through the Google Play Beta program.

According to WABetaInfo, when users check who has viewed their status updates, they will see a list of viewers. Contacts who have also posted a new status update will have a green ring around the profile pictures of contacts, signifying their new status.

image via WABetaInfo

Thanks to this new feature, users can now view their contact's status updates directly from the viewer list without needing to check the status update section in the app.

WhatsApp has been developing a lot of new features for the Android and iOS apps. Recently, the messaging platform was seen developing a custom lists feature. Once the feature goes live, WhatsApp will automatically create a custom filter at the top of the chats list after users have created a list of people or group chats. Using the custom lists feature, users will be able to easily navigate through specific conversations.

Additionally, the Passkeys feature is also in development, allowing users to use biometrics, such as facial recognition or fingerprint, to encrypt their WhatsApp backups. For now, you need to create a custom password or 64-digit encryption key to safeguard your backups, which can be pretty hard to remember.

WhatsApp is also working on a new "Mark all as read" button, enabling users to quickly read all the unread messages, with just a tap.

The Android beta app is also developing support for setting usernames, with an option to set a PIN to reduce spam messages. With usernames, users won't have to share their phone numbers with others to start a conversation. After setting up the profile PIN, those who haven't contacted you before, will not be able to message you directly, even if they have your username, unless they have your PIN.