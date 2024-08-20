WhatsApp may bring support for usernames with an option to set PIN to limit spam messages

WhatsApp has been working on introducing username support for a good number of months. However, the messaging app hasn't pushed the option to its users. Still, in the latest Android beta update, it seems like WhatsApp could soon let users set a unique username as an alternative to sharing their phone numbers.

The latest WhatsApp Android beta 2.24.18.2 build reveals that, in addition to setting a unique username, WhatsApp might also give users the option to set a PIN. This PIN would prevent anyone who knows their username from contacting them directly.

According to WABetaInfo, the PIN setup page appears after the username setup page. Once you have set your username and PIN, anyone who hasn't contacted you before will need to enter the PIN before they can start messaging you for the first time.

image via WABetaInfo

This could make it a bit more difficult for spammers and businesses to contact you, as they won't be able to message you without knowing your username PIN. Even if your username is shared publicly, you will always have the option to change it multiple times or remove the PIN if you wish to be easily reached.

Besides PIN, WhatsApp may also allow you to choose whether to initiate a new chat using your username or phone number. By opting for a username, you can hide your phone number and use WhatsApp as a private messenger.

The WhatsApp username and PIN features are still under development and aren't available to any beta testers as of yet. It's unclear when these features will make it to the stable version. Furthermore, WhatsApp has been spotted working on an option to block messages from unknown contacts. The messaging platform is also working on a sticker-related feature and an Instagram-like status-reaction feature.