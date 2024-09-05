The new Claude Enterprise plan takes on OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise

Leading AI startup Anthropic today announced the release of the Claude Enterprise plan to expand the usage of Claude within organizations. OpenAI launched a similar product called ChatGPT Enterprise back in 2023, and it has turned out to be quite successful. In fact, OpenAI claims that 92% of the Fortune 500 already use OpenAI in their business. Anthropic is trying to win over some of OpenAI's customers with the launch of the new Claude Enterprise.

When compared to the consumer version of Claude, Claude Enterprise comes with several advantages. The Claude Enterprise plan now supports an expanded 500K context window, allowing users to ingest hundreds of documents and get better answers. Thanks to the new native GitHub integration, developers can sync GitHub repositories with Claude. This will allow them to work alongside their codebase. The Claude team mentioned that GitHub is the first of the native integrations they are building to connect Claude to 3rd-party data sources. The native GitHub integration is available in beta for early Enterprise plan users today. This feature will be made generally available later this year.

The Enterprise plan comes with several security and administrative controls that will allow organizations to protect their sensitive data:

Single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture: Securely manage user access and centralize provisioning control.

Role-based access with fine-grained permissioning: Designate a primary owner for your workspace to enhance security and information management.

Audit logs: Trace system activities for security and compliance monitoring. Audit logs will be available in the coming weeks.

System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM): Automate user provisioning and access controls. SCIM will also be available in the coming weeks.

The Claude team also mentioned that they won't train Claude on conversations and content from Claude Enterprise plan users.

With its focus on security and expanded capabilities, Claude Enterprise is poised to challenge OpenAI in the enterprise AI market. The competition between these two companies will likely drive further innovation and benefit businesses seeking AI solutions.