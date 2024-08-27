WhatsApp may soon add 'Mark all as read' feature on Android

In the latest Android beta update, WhatsApp is spotted internally testing a new feature that could be quite handy for its users. Notably, WhatsApp is working on a "Mark all as read" feature that will allow users to mark all unread chats as read just by a single tap.

This feature will be particularly useful for users who are a part of multiple active groups. There are times when the topic of discussion in a group may not be of interest, leading to unread messages that continue to show up whenever a new message notification arrives.

Fortunately, once the WhatsApp "Mark all as read" feature rolls out, users will be able to mark all chats as read at once. This will eliminate the need to mark individual chats or mute them. WABetaInfo discovered this feature in the Android beta version 2.24.18.11.

image via WABetaInfo

Notably, the feature will be available above the Settings button within the hamburger menu. The feature is currently under testing and in its beta stage.

If you wish to try out the feature, you need to be a part of the WhatsApp beta program through the Google Play Store, which is currently full at the moment.

That's not the only feature WhatsApp is working on. After rolling out the feature for Android beta users, WhatsApp also began testing AR effects and filters for video calls on the iOS beta.

There will also be a low-light mode that will help enhance visibility in poorly light conditions.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on adding support for usernames with an option to set a PIN to limit spam messages.

Once the feature rolls out, users will have the option to share their usernames instead of phone numbers and also anyone wanting to message you for the first time would require your PIN to send a message.