Windows 10 Release Preview Build 19044.1862 (KB5015878) improves IOPS performance, and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 build, Build 19044.1862 (KB5015878) for Insiders on the Windows 10 Release Preview Channel. It adds improvements to Input-Output operations Per Second (IOPS) performance, better reliability in push-button reset after an OS upgrade, and more.

You can view the long list of changes below:

This update includes the following improvements: New! We provided the ability for you to consent to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on. New! We restored functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios that are affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. This update removed the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP). This update also re-enabled any User Principal Name (UPN) display in user-driven mode (UDM) deployments for approved manufacturers. We reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

We improved the reliability of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade.

We fixed an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if you remove the EN-US language pack.

We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.

We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.

We fixed an issue that causes certain docking stations to lose internet connectivity when waking from Sleep mode.

We added functionality that caches additional audio endpoint information to improve the OS upgrade experience. We fixed an issue that might cause consecutive video clip playback to fail in games that use DX12. We fixed an issue that affects certain games that use the XAudio API to play sound effects.

We fixed an issue that causes port mapping conflicts for containers.

We fixed an issue that causes Code Integrity to continue trusting a file after the file has been modified. We fixed an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you enable Windows Defender Application Control with the Intelligent Security Graph feature turned on. We fixed an issue that affects the height of the Search box when you use multiple monitors that have different resolutions as measured dots per inch (DPI).

We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing inventory on servers that have many shares. The system logs error event 2509 in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table id”). We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

You can find the official blog post here.