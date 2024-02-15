Windows 10 build 19045.4116 (KB5034843) fixes Microsoft Edge UI, Remote Desktop WebAuthn

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 version 22H2 build for Insiders on the Release Preview Channel. Windows 10 is not Microsoft's latest offering, and hence, new features and builds are scarce these days. Hence, such new releases are always welcome.

The new build, 19045.4116 (KB5034843), brings in new features like Desktop Spotlight, improved Windows Share, fixes a secondary drive issue in games, Microsoft Edge UI, Remote Desktop Web Authentication (WebAuthn), and more.

The full changelog is given below:

This update includes the following features and improvements: New! This update adds Desktop Spotlight to your desktop background. Just one click or tap of the icon on your desktop takes you to Bing, where you can explore the world one picture at a time.

Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon.

Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon. This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop sessions. There are delays when you sign in.

This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Hello for Business. You cannot use it to authenticate to Microsoft Entra ID on certain apps. This occurs when you use Web Access Management (WAM).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). It fails to work for custom desktops.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

You can view the official blog post on this page on Microsoft's official website.