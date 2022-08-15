Windows 10 Release Preview Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) adds language management, and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 build, Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) for Insiders on the Windows 10 Release Preview Channel. It adds the ability for IT admins to remotely add and manage languages, as well as improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and more.

For those paying attention, oddly enough this is still 21H2 being rolled out to Release Preview, while Windows 10 22H2 has still not gotten a release date.

You can view the long list of changes below:

This update includes the following improvements: New! We gave IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers.

We gave IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers. New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

to be null in a few full configuration scenarios. We fixed a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

We fixed an issue that affects transparency in layered windows when you are in High Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.

We fixed an issue that might generate error 0x1E when you shut down or restart a device.

We fixed an issue that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.

We fixed an issue that might cause some game installations to fail because of a licensing issue.

We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications from opening or causes them to stop working.

We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

We fixed an issue that degrades BitLocker performance.

We fixed an issue that causes the Resultant Set of Policy tool ( Rsop.msc ) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings.

We fixed an issue that continues to trust a revoked Attestation Identity Key (AIK) certificate and fails to generate a new certificate.

We fixed an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

We fixed an issue that affects the jump list icon colors in the Search app.

We fixed an issue that affects Focus Assist functionality for applications that run in full screen.

We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

We fixed a race condition that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) to stop working on Active Directory domain controllers. This issue occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) over Transport Layer Security (TLS) requests that fail to decrypt. The exception code is 0xc0000409 (STATUS_STACK_BUFFER_OVERRUN).

We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

We fixed an issue that might cause cldflt.sys to reference invalid memory in race conditions.

to reference invalid memory in race conditions. We fixed an issue that affects input and output in the Storport driver and might cause your system to stop responding.

You can find the official blog post here.