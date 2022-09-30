Windows 11 Dev Channel build 25211 lets Snipping Tool automatically save screenshots

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 Dev Channel build 25211 just a few hours ago. It contains several new features including more customization options for Widgets and the return of a highly requested Windows 10 capability, which is the ability to open the Task Manager upon right-clicking the Taskbar. Another nifty improvement worth highlighting is one that has been made to Snipping Tool.

Basically, the Dev Channel build comes with a new version of Snipping Tool, namely version 11.2209.2.0. It allows the application to automatically save any screenshots you take. Prior to this release, each time you took a screenshot, you would have to click the floppy disk "save" icon in the app and then select the path and name for the file.

It seems that this interrupted the workflow of people who take a lot of screenshots so Microsoft is making their lives easier by allowing Snipping Tool to automatically save content. Screenshots can now be found in the Pictures > Screenshots directory of your Windows 11 installation.

It's interesting to see that this is now the default behavior of the app. That said, you can change the settings to revert to the previous process of manually saving screenshots.

Furthermore, Microsoft has highlighted again that Office Insiders can now try out the new Outlook for Windows experience. In the coming weeks, this will also become available to Windows Insiders using the Mail app, even if they are not Office Insiders.

It's important to remember that there is no guarantee that Dev Channel features will make their way to the general release version of Windows 11. There's no word yet on whether the auto-save capability will also be made available to the legacy app on Windows 10 eventually either, but it seems unlikely.