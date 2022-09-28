The new Outlook for Windows experience is now rolling out for all Office Insiders

Early in May, screenshots of Microsoft's new Outlook client leaked. They showcased Microsoft's "One Outlook" unification strategy, also known internally as "Project Monarch". The Redmond tech firm initially cautioned organizations not to use this leaked version of Outlook, but eventually kicked off an early preview for select Office Insiders. Now, the new Outlook for Windows app is rolling out for all Office Insiders.

Microsoft says that the new Outlook app will provide a modern but familiar interface that is consistent across platforms. In addition to all the features announced back in May, Microsoft has added new functionalities too.

For starters, personal Microsoft accounts via Outlook.com, Hotmail, and Windows Live email IDs are now supported. Furthermore, there's also a new feature called "Quick Steps", which Microsoft claims will offer you personalized recommendations that you can take action upon to keep your inbox clean and organized.

Another nifty UX enhancement is the ability to resize column widths dynamically on the Outlook Calendar, as is evident in the screenshot above.

There are simplified Ribbon options to make the navigation menus appear more sleek and easier to use as well.

Finally, you can see Tips about new features as they become available. Tips will also be offered in the calendar board view to assist you in planning your day better.

You can enable the new Outlook experience by clicking on the "Try the New Outlook" toggle in the top-right corner of the Outlook app. You can click on the toggle again to revert to the classic experience too. The rollout is targeting all Office Insiders on the Beta Channel or Current Channel (Preview) Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058) or later of Outlook for Windows. Soon, the toggle will also be shown to all Windows Insiders. Here are the minimum requirements for now:

Minimum OS version Windows 10 Version 1809 (Build 17763)

A Microsoft work or school account, or a personal Microsoft account (at this time)

Internet connection (at this time)

Moving forward, Microsoft plans to support multiple email accounts, third-party providers, visual and personalization options, offline support, searching folders, and support for web add-ins and native ICS file types.