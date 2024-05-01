Microsoft: KB5036893/KB5036892 breaks VPN on Windows 11 and 10

Last month, we reported about a strange issue wherein Google One VPN was found overwriting Windows DNS settings. Curiously, just a week or so later, Google officially announced it was shutting down the service on June 10, 2024.

However, VPN (Virtual Private Network) problems are not isolated to third-party causes. Multiple times in the past, Windows updates have broken VPN settings, leading to connection failures and slow speeds, among other problems. Thankfully, Microsoft has also managed to fix such problems, even for preview builds for Insider channels.

The latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 (KB5036893), Windows 10 (KB5036892) as well as Windows Server, have VPN issues, the company has confirmed. The issue was posted on the Windows health dashboard.

This is outside of the several problems we have already reported about in a dedicated article, as well as the profile picture bug.

On the dashboard, Microsoft has explained the issue as well as how the Get Help app may be able to help affected users on Client. It does not, however, go too much into the details of what is causing the problems. Perhaps the company needs more time for that:

Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update or the April 2024 non-security preview update. Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Windows support: Home PC: If you need support with your personal or family account, use the Get help app in Windows. Enterprise devices: Request help for your organization through Support for business. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 11, version 23H2; Windows 11, version 22H2, Windows 11, version 21H2, Windows 10, version 22H2, Windows 10, version 21H2. Server: Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008.

You may find more details about it on this page on the Windows health dashboard.