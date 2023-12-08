Windows 11 share app now supports WhatsApp in build 22635.2850 (KB5033453)

Microsoft has released its latest Windows 11 preview build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The build number for this update is 22635.2850 (KB5033453). It includes only a couple of changes, and no bug fixes.

Just a reminder: The Beta Channel update members can turn on a toggle that will let them get first access to new features. Turning the toggle off means those features won't be rolled out to them immediately, but they will get some additions that will be rolled out to all Beta Channel members.

Beta Channel Insiders can also enjoy a preview of the updated Microsoft Store, but not the Notepad update, that is still limited to Dev and Canary Insiders.

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[Windows Share] The Windows share window now supports sharing with WhatsApp under the “Share using” section. If you don’t have WhatsApp installed, you can choose to install it from Windows share window directly. Over time, we plan to try this experience out with other apps as well. Share to or install WhatsApp directly from Windows share window. Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel (also Canary and Dev too) running version 22311.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Install as you browse: Introducing another quick way to get your favorite products: you can now install directly while browsing. Simply browse through the Store’s Home, Apps, or Games pages and hover over a product and click the install button. There are now fewer clicks to dive into new apps. Install an app directly as you browse in the Microsoft Store. Improving discoverability of instant games: A few months ago, the Microsoft Store introduced games that you can play without downloading. We’re making it easier to discover these games by having a dedicated page you can browse. Performance while browsing: We’ve made performance improvements in the Microsoft Store that will make it smoother for you to browse and scroll through various pages. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

