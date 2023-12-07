Canary and Dev Insiders can try out new Notepad and Microsoft Store updates

Microsoft is rolling out new Canary Channel (Build 26010) and Dev Channel (23601) versions of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider Channel right now. Members of both channels are also getting updates for the Notepad app as well as the Microsoft Store.

The Notepad app additions for version (version 11.2311.29.0) are as follows:

Edit with Notepad: Easily access Notepad for file modifications directly from File Explorer. Just right-click on any file or multiple files in File Explorer to find the [Edit with Notepad] option in the context menu, a quick and streamlined way to open and edit files in Notepad. New Edit with Notepad option in the context menu in File Explorer. Character Count: Keep track of your document’s length with the new character count display in the status bar. When text is selected, the status bar shows the character count for both the selected text and the entire document. If no text is selected, the character count for the entire document is displayed, ensuring you always have a clear view of your document’s length. Character count for selected text in Notepad.

Canary and Dev Channel users will also be able to check out some improvements in the Microsoft Store:

Install as you browse: Introducing another quick way to get your favorite products: you can now install directly while browsing. Simply browse through the Store’s Home, Apps, or Games pages and hover over a product and click the install button. There are now fewer clicks to dive into new apps. Install an app directly as you browse in the Microsoft Store. Improving discoverability of instant games: A few months ago, the Microsoft Store introduced games that you can play without downloading. We’re making it easier to discover these games by having a dedicated page you can browse. Performance while browsing: We’ve made performance improvements in the Microsoft Store that will make it smoother for you to browse and scroll through various pages.

Again these improvements are for the Canary and Dev channel Insider build of Windows 11 for now.