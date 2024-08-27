Alleged Geekbench listing of Samsung VR headest reveals key specifications

A Geekbench listing of an alleged Samsung VR headset has appeared online, revealing key specifications about the device. It has been previously rumored that Samsung was working on a VR headset that could potentially launch in October.

Now, the Geekbench listing of the Samsung VR headset adds fuel to this speculation. According to the listing, first spotted by 91mobiles, the device carries the model number SM-I130. The VR headset was running Android 14 with 16 GB of RAM and a 2.36GHz hexa-core processor, suggesting that this could be powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. The headset managed to score 1076 single-core points and 2078 multi-core points.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform was launched earlier this year. According to the processor's page, it features 4+2 performance cores with a frequency of up to 2.4GHz and is paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, which is also found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

image via 91mobiles

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt previously suggested that model number SM-I610 could be a VR controller. It is speculated that the controller Quandt mentioned could be designed for the Samsung VR headset spotted on Geekbench.

Samsung confirmed earlier that it is working with Google on a new XR/VR platform. In the past, the two companies have jointly announced the merger of Wear OS and Tizen. However, it remains unclear whether or not the platform will launch alongside the VR headset this year, whose launch date is still behind closed curtains.

It was recently reported that Meta could also introduce a cheaper version of Meta Quest 3 without a controller, potentially debuting sometime in October. These developments suggest that in the coming months, we may see the launch of multiple XR/VR headsets from different OEMs.