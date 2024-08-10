You can now try the new Start menu Category view in the latest Windows 11 Beta build

A few weeks ago, sharp-eyed Windows enthusiasts discovered that Microsoft was working on a brand-new view for the Start menu. It would allow you to sort installed apps by category, creating a launcher similar to that in iOS.

The new Category view was initially uncovered in a non-working state, but now, with the latest Windows 11 Beta build, every insider can try the new Start menu mode. Although it works, Microsoft has yet to announce the update, so getting it to work requires some tinkering with third-party apps (you may as well encounter some bugs and rough surfaces).

Here's the new category view in Start > All apps in build 22635.4010 - in this update, it works!



Only app icons are shown, some apps are also in smaller groups within categories (trying to open them doesn't work yet). https://t.co/4AsZjWYy5R pic.twitter.com/TgBsAEvAZR — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) August 9, 2024

Here is how to enable the new Category view:

Update to Windows 11 build 22635.4010, which was just released in the Beta Channel. The latest Dev build was shipped with the old version of the view, so it won't work in build 26120.1350. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:49221331,47205210,48433719 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Note that the Category view won't replace the default section with your pins. To access app categories in the Start menu, click All Apps and select "Category" next to "All apps."

As of right now, there is no official information on how this feature works. However, users discovered that Windows sorts apps in a JSON file, so how the new Category view will work with apps outside the Microsoft Store (which is the vast majority of Windows apps) remains an open question. Hopefully, Microsoft will soon give us the answers.