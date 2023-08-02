Windows Subsystem for Android Preview gets Vulkan API support in latest preview

Those participating in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program on Windows 11 have another feature update to test before Microsoft ships the thing to the general public. Version 2307 (build number 2307.40000.2.0) is out with several notable improvements, such as Windows app launch protocol support, compatibility with the low-level Vulkan API, graphics enhancements, stability fixes, and more.

What is new in Windows Subsystem for Android Preview 2307?

Here is the official changelog published on GitHub:

We've shipped an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to the Windows Subsystem for Android™ Preview Program. This update (2307.40000.2.0) includes improvements to advanced settings, graphics reliability and several requested features. Custom Microsoft.Windows.LAUNCH_URI intent to launch apps on Windows via protocol activation

Platform stability improvements

We’ve added the ability for apps to use the Vulkan API in preview, options are available in the settings app to try this out

Graphics reliability improvements

Updated latest Chromium WebView to version 115

Android 13 security updates

You can download Windows Subsystem for Android Preview version 2307 from the Microsoft Store. To sign up for the preview program to receive early updates, use this link. A separate preview program for WSA allows customers to test early updates without installing unstable Windows 11 builds. Still, Windows Subsystem for Android preview updates usually arrive in the Windows Insider program within a few days, so insiders can simply wait for a little longer.

Before you install WSA, note that your computer must meet specific hardware requirements to run Android apps using Windows Subsystem for Android. Microsoft recommends 16GB of RAM, a solid state drive (SSD), and virtualization support enabled within UEFI settings and the operating system.

In case you missed it, Windows Subsystem for Android version 2306 introduced multiple improvements for fullscreen mode, camera, local networking, shared user folders, OneDrive, ARM devices, and more. Check out the release notes here.