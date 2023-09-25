You could win a black 1TB Xbox Series S in a new interactive Saw X livestream Sept. 27

The Saw horror movie franchise remains one of the longest-running film series of its genre. The latest entry in the series, Saw X, debuts in theaters this Friday, September 29. To help promote it, Microsoft's Xbox division has teamed up with movie studio Lionsgate to launch an interactive Saw X event on Wednesday, September 27.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the event will begin at 11 a.m. Pacific time (2 p.m. Eastern time) on the official Xbox Twitch channel. When the live stream begins, players will be a virtual victim of the movie's famed Jigsaw character.

That character always has sinister traps that have to be solved in the movies. While the Xbox Twitch experience won't be life-threatening, the players will have to use Twitch commands to unlock Jigsaw's puzzles.

Microsoft says that people who unlock the traps on Twitch will be eligible to win prizes. Those prizes include the recently launched black colored 1TB Xbox Series S console. Other prizes will include Saw Billy Puppets and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

Here's a quick summary of the Saw X movie:

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

