Vivaldi for iOS gets SplitView support on iPad and other features

While the EU is pushing Apple to make iPadOS more open to comply with DMA rules, Vivaldi Technologies is busy updating its browser on iOS and iPadOS. The latest update introduces some new features and changes.

Vivaldi 6.7 is now available for download from the App Store. The key changes include SplitView support on iPad, notes and bookmark sorting, and forced dark mode for websites without native dark mode support.

If you use Vivaldi on your iPad, you can now place two or even three Vivaldi windows (on iPads with Stage Manager support) for extra productivity. The browser lets you resize each window to your linking and manage them with a tap, drag, or swipe (Slide Over is also supported).

Vivaldi offers built-in notes on each supported platform, and you can sync all your bookmarks across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. With version 6.7, you can sort your notes and bookmarks by title, date created, date edited, and more. The browser also allows manual bookmark sorting, in case you want to keep them in a very specific order.

As a reminder, Vivaldi syncs your tabs with end-to-end encryption, allowing you to switch from the desktop to mobile or another device in no time. Supported sync items include bookmarks, notes, the reading list, speed dial, and more.

Finally, the built-in forced dark theme setting can now follow your system color scheme. This change will come in handy for those using automatic theme switch on iOS and iPadOS. Forced dark theme makes it possible to switch from eye-burning light mode to dark mode on websites that do not support dark mode natively.

Vivaldi for iOS is available for free from the App Store, with full release notes on the official website. If you want to try Vivaldi on the desktop, check out the changelog for the recently released version 6.7, which includes tab hibernation, workspace improvements, and other changes.