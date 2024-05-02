Microsoft to invest $2.2 billion in major cloud and AI expansion in Malaysia

Microsoft has announced plans to invest $2.2 billion in Malaysia over the next four years as part of a major expansion of its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the Southeast Asian country. This is Microsoft's largest investment in Malaysia in its 32-year history in the country.

The significant funding will go toward building new cloud and AI infrastructure in Malaysia to support businesses and organizations nationwide. Microsoft will build data centers across the country to deliver cloud services locally, rather than routing data overseas. This will allow Malaysian businesses to access critical computing power much faster and more securely.

A key focus of the investment is to develop AI skills and talent in Malaysia. Microsoft pledges to provide AI training to 200,000 Malaysians through online courses and certifications. Microsoft also plans to work with the Malaysian government to establish a new National AI Center of Excellence. This will support critical AI research and help the country maximize the benefits of new technologies.

We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians. Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country.

In addition to infrastructure and education, some of the funds will be used to improve Malaysia's cybersecurity.

Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s minister of investment, trade and industry, welcomed the investment, saying it reflects the "deep and trusting partnership" between Malaysia and Microsoft. He noted that Malaysia's well-established semiconductor ecosystem and value proposition as a technology destination are increasingly being recognized by global players.

Microsoft has new plans to significantly boost artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud development in Southeast Asian countries. The company has pledged to invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia over the next four years. Microsoft also announced plans to build a new data center in Thailand. It will be the first in the country with hopes of upskilling 100K people.

Sources: Reuters and AP News