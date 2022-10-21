Google quietly increases prices of its YouTube Premium Individual and Family Plans

YouTube Premium provides ad-free access to content across its service but running it on your devices could prove a bit costly as the video-streaming service is increasing the prices of its family plan. The news comes just after the streaming giant ended its controversial experiment with Premium 4K playback.

Google says that it updates membership prices occasionally to keep up with market changes. As such, it decided to increase the family plan prices of YouTube Premium from $17.99 to $22.99 per month. The new prices include inflation and local tax changes and will support up to six accounts for a single subscription.

The change will be visible on the next billing cycle, starting on or after November 21, 2022. This suggests the hike for family plans is already in effect and updated in some of the regions as listed below:

United States: $17.99 - $22.99

United Kingdom: £17.99 - £19.99

Canada: CA$17.99 - CA$22.99

Argentina: ARS 179 - ARS 699

The price of YouTube Premium for individual accounts have increased significantly (over three times the original price) in Argentina (from ARS 119.00 per month to ARS 389.00 per month) and almost double in Turkey (from TRY16.99 per month to TRY 29.99 per month)

Users of the service can verify the change by navigating to Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. If disappointed, users can pause or cancel their subscription from there.

Also, dissatisfied subscribers can provide their feedback about updated pricing to YouTube Premium through a feedback form. The company says that feedback will be monitored and opinions heard.

Did you get a price hike in your region? Let us know in the comments.

Source: 9to5Google.