Windows 11 22H2 driver updates are failing left and right with 0x80070103 error

Neowin · with 4 comments

Windows error message indicated by text Something happened

Microsoft rolled out Patch Tuesday for February this week and it is probably fair to say it has not been smooth sailing for the company. First up, the company confirmed that botched WSUS Server upgrades led to failure of the Windows 11 22H2 Patch Tuesday update deliver, though thankfully the company provided a workaround for the same. Following that, VMware confirmed that Secure Boot was leading to boot failures on vSphere VMs post-installation of Patch Tuesday.

And although not totally related, many users across various online forums are reporting about driver update failures when trying to install them via the Windows Update. Such affected users say they are encountering driver update failures with the error code "0x80070103". The issue seems to be affecting Surface devices, though other reports show all sorts of drivers, from Realtek. to Intel, to Dolby, to Dell, and many more, are failing to install, all exhibiting similar symptoms, ie, failing with the 0x80070103 error. The error message essentially says "Install error - 0x80070103" with an option to "Retry" the installation of the failed update.

Driver updates failing on Windows 11 with error code 0x80070103
Driver updates failing on Windows 11 with error code 0x80070103

It is believed that [beware! connection not secure] this error is displayed when Windows Update tries to install a previous version or less compatible version of an already installed driver. Intel however recommends fixing the issue using Windows Update Troubleshooter.

Via: Barb Bowman (Twitter)

Report a problem with article
A look at the new Instagram chanels feature
Next Article

Instagram broadcast channels roll out, with Facebook and Messenger to add channels later
YouTube logo against a black and red background
Previous Article

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to depart, Neal Mohan to take over

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

4 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement