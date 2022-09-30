YouTube TV users can now subscribe to standalone networks without base plan

YouTube TV has introduced a new option that allows its users to watch standalone networks and make use of its top features without requiring them to subscribe to the base plan which includes over 85 channels at $64.99 per month. The $64.99 monthly subscription fee for the base plan was announced in 2020, which was a $15 per month increase in the $49.99 monthly subscription fee announced the year before.

The latest offering, that YouTube TV calls its "most flexible option yet", enables users to choose from over 20 select networks including HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MLB.tv, and NBA League Pass, add or remove a network without any cancelation charges, and say goodbye to switching to individual networks, with access to different networks available within one app.

You can cancel the base plan and switch to the add-on only plan by going to the settings and then clicking on Membership to update memberships through the Manage option. Once you update your membership plan, you will be able to add standalone networks.

Similar to the base plan, with the latest, flexible plan for standalone networks, users will have access to unlimited DVR space without any additional charges, 6 accounts per household, and 3 simultaneous streams.