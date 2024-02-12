Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The Intel NUC 11 (NUC11PAHi7 Panther Canyon) is now less than half off its MSRP

GEEK+ reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on Amazon in the U.S., where you can save $24.75 (5% off) on the i7 model of Intel NUC 11. That brings the already discounted price of $495 down to just $470, considering this thing launched at over $1,000 two years ago —it's a great deal! Buying links below.

Below are the full specifications of the variant on offer

Intel NUC 11 NUC11PAHi7 Panther Canyon

Dimensions
Size 117 x 122 x 51mm

Weight

 550g

CPU

 Intel Core i7-1165G7 12MB Cache, 4C/8T, 2.8 GHz, 4.7 GHz Turbo)

Graphics

 Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Memory

 Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM 16GB; expandable up to 64GB

Storage

 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD, 512GB, expandable up to 2TB
1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot, expandable up to 1TB

Operating System

 Windows 11 Pro

Bluetooth

 Bluetooth® v5.2
Audio 7.1 multichannel digital audio via HDMI

Ethernet

 Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet

Wireless LAN

 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Kensington Lock

 Yes

Adapter

 19V power adapter, 120W, with geo-specific AC cord (IEC C5)

I/O Ports

3x USB 3.2 (Gen2, 10Gb/s)
2x USB 3.2 (Gen2, 10Gb/s) type-C
HDMI
2x Thunderbolt 3 (Alt DisplayPort)
1x 3.5mm Mono headset jack
1 x DC jack
1 x Power button

MSRP

 $1,049.99
We haven't reviewed the NUC 11 here at Neowin, the only Intel variant we've reviewed is last year's NUC 13 that you can check out here. The unboxing experience will be the same, but below you can see what is included in the purchase:

What’s In The Box

  • 1x Intel NUC 11 Mini PC
  • 1x Power Adapter
  • 1x US AC Cord
  • 1x VESA mount
  • 10x Mounting Screws and
  • 1x M.2 Screws
  • 1x Instruction Manual
  • 2x Safety Information

As you can see, a HDMI cable is not included in the box, and since the port is not HDMI 2.1, you will need to think about purchasing a mini DisplayPort cable (Thunderbolt 3) to maximize the potential of the Iris Xe Graphics display options. Windows 11 Pro is also preinstalled.

In addition, GEEK+ is an Intel NUC Authorised Agent on Amazon. All products sold from GEEK+ receive a 3-year free Warranty Service from Intel, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

Best of all, the shipping is quick and free. This product qualifies for free return.

