Industria and LISA: Definitive Edition are free on the Epic Games Store

It's giveaway time once again on the Epic Games Store, and the PC games store has brought a double drop to claim this time. To replace The Big Con freebie from last week, Epic is now offering copies of Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition. Like other giveaways from the store, you have a week to grab a copy and add it permanently to your library.

From the duo, Industria arrives as an atmospheric FPS set in Cold War-era East Berlin, where the player is pulled into a mysterious parallel dimension. The developer Bleakmill says the story-driven campaign has about four hours of gameplay filled with danger, a tight atmosphere, and a unique soundtrack featuring synthesizers, acoustic instruments, and melancholic vocals.

Here's how the studio describes the setting

On the evening of the fall of the Berlin wall, a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension to find her missing work colleague who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While the checkpoints in East Berlin are still being overrun by crowds of people, Nora escapes from this world, into unknown layers of time and into an unknown fate.

Next up, LISA: The Definitive Edition offers both Lisa: The Painful and its sequel DLC chapter, Lisa: The Joyful, in a single package. The post-apocalyptic RPGs offer a "miserable, hilarious" experience that has players making hard choices that affect the gameplay quite drastically.

"Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it's taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn that being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive," adds developer Dingaling.

Industria usually costs $19.99 when not on sale, while LISA: The Definitive Edition goes for $9.99. Both packages are now available from the Epic Games Store for the low, low price of free. This giveaway promotion will last until May 2. Coming up next on the freebie train, on the same day, will be a copy of Orcs Must Die 3, the cooperative tower defense entry.